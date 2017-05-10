UL paid lecturer €150k to leave

The University of Limerick paid a lecturer €150,000 to terminate his employment after he was accused of making inappropriate sexual references in class and inappropriately touching students.

One of the remarks which was said to have caused offence was a famous phrase by Winston Churchill.

Advising a class on the desired length of a particular essay, he quoted: “A good speech should be like a woman’s skirt; long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest.”

It is understood that all the allegations were rejected by the employee concerned, and while he conceded that some of the remarks may have been “careless or clumsy”, he did not feel they warranted the action taken, sources said.