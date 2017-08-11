UL founder Dr Edward Walsh returns Limerick doctorate after he got no reply on Brian Cowen stand

The founding president of the University of Limerick is sending his honorary doctorate in the post back to the National University of Ireland, after failing to receive a formal response from it.

Dr Edward Walsh said that he was surprised that he has not received a reply in writing from the chancellor of the NUI, Maurice Manning, after he wrote to him nearly a fortnight ago.

He outlined that it was his intention to rescind the honour, in protest over former Taoiseach Brian Cowen receiving the same accolade, whom he feels is “totally unworthy” of it, after “bringing the country to its knees”.

“I am definitely sending it back,” said Dr Walsh.

“I have received no reply in writing from the chancellor, which I would have expected as a normal courtesy, in a civilised way. I’ll close the file on this when I send it back, with an appropriate cover letter, noting I have received no reply,” he told the Limerick Leader.

He said he intends to send a letter along with the parchment in the post, noting that it be should be put on the record the circumstances surrounding its return.

In particular, he will highlight its return is “in protest against the award to a gentleman I consider to be totally unworthy of it”.

Dr Walsh, who led UL for 28 years from its infancy, said he regards Dr Manning as “a good friend, an excellent gentleman and a very fine person.” “I am just sorry that he is probably embarrassed by the position he finds myself in,” he said.

Dr Manning declined to debate the issue with Dr Walsh in a recent Sean O’Rourke show on RTÉ Radio One.

In a separate segment, Dr Manning said Dr Walsh’s request was “a first”.

“Nobody else has given their degree back and we don’t have any protocol for it. He can send them back to us and we’ll keep them in a safe place if he changes his mind.”

Dr Manning said while they can “remove his name from the roll [of recipients], we can’t un-doctor a doctor”.

He said any time future editions of the roll are printed Dr Walsh’s name will not be included, if that continues to be his request.