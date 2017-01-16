UK-EU trade war may hit Irish recovery

Ireland is at risk of being thrown into the middle of a damaging “trade war” between the UK and the EU after Britain threatened to slash its corporate tax rate and seek a hard Brexit split from Europe.

The situation was outlined by British chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond and in widely leaked extracts from a speech to be made by prime minister Theresa May tomorrow, sparking fears for Ireland’s tentative recovery.

In an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Mr Hammond said his government will do “whatever we have to” to ensure Britain’s economy stays competitive after leaving the EU.

The chancellor said the protectionist policies are likely to include aggressive business tax cuts to entice existing firms to remain in Britain, if necessary slashing the country’s existing corporate tax rate — a move that has a direct knock-on effect for Ireland.

Asked if Britain could become a “tax haven”, he said: “If we are forced to be something different, then we will have to become something different.

“If we have no access to the European market, if we are closed off, if Britain were to leave the EU without an agreement on market access, then we could suffer from economic damage at least in the short term.

“In this case, we could be forced to change our economic model. And you can be sure we will do whatever we have to do.

“The British people are not going to lie down and say, too bad, we’ve been wounded.”

The comments came as leaked extracts from a speech British prime minister Theresa May is due to give tomorrow confirmed her government is now seeking a “hard Brexit” from the EU.

The hardline position would include pulling out of the single market and customs union in order to regain control of immigration issues and cancel any role for the European Court of Justice in Britain.

However, it also has the serious impact of customs tariffs on exports from Ireland, a likely reduction of Britain’s corporate tax to undercut this country, and severe damage to hopes of a deal surrounding the common travel area and the Irish border.

While the development has been seen by some as Britain seeking to take a strong stance before formal Brexit negotiations begin in March, British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn last night warned the events are “a recipe for some kind of trade war with Europe” and could turn Britain into “a bargain basement on the shores of Europe”.

A spokesperson for Taoiseach Enda Kenny declined to comment last night, saying the comments remain “speculation”, a position repeated by a Department of Finance spokesperson.

However, junior finance minister Eoghan Murphy said it is “about providing a gateway to the single market, which the UK no longer can if they leave”, while Fianna Fáil finance spokesperson Michael McGrath warned this country must prepare for a potential “trade war” between Britain and the EU.

“The implications of the UK strategy spells terrible economic news for Ireland,” Mr McGrath said. “Any suggestion of a trade war would leave Ireland as the meat in the sandwich; we would be heavily exposed. The UK won’t be subject to any competition restrictions [such as corporate tax rates], so this could all get quite dirty,” he said.

The situation emerged as Mr Murphy told Irish investors at the Asia Financial Forum in Hong Kong a hard Brexit is “inevitable”, adding “the risks from a disorderly exit or breakdown in talks are beyond the worst case scenario”.

Mr Murphy is on a four-day trip to Hong Kong, to be followed by next week’s European Financial Forum in Dublin, as part of attempts to position Ireland as an EU gateway for Asian business.