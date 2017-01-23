Údarás na Gaeltachta client firms create thousands of jobs

A total of 559 full-time jobs were created in Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies in 2016, bringing to 7,963 jobs in Údarás-supported companies by year end.

According to its annual report, the regional authority responsible for the economic, social, and cultural development of the Gaeltacht saw 36 businesses created last year, between them employing 100 staff, while a quarter of existing companies also grew their workforce.

Údarás na Gaeltachta CEO Steve Ó Cúláin said its efforts in recent years had shown significant results, surpassing targets for employment creation with over 500 new jobs created in the Gaeltacht annually.

“Údarás has shown what can be achieved if appropriate employment and rural policies are implemented and supported by the provision of adequate resources,” said Mr Ó Cúláin.

“The success of our strategies is reflected in the fact that our client companies are achieving export growth, with nearly 70% of all sales now being exported. It is noteworthy that Údarás client companies spend over €425m directly in the Irish economy.”

The annual report also shows that Údarás approved a number of new projects which will create 533 jobs and in which an estimated €38m will be invested.

“Most job approvals during 2016 were for projects in counties Galway and Donegal, although approval numbers for counties Kerry and Cork were also significant,” it said. “Companies in the medical device, food, services, and niche manufacturing sectors continue to grow and develop.”

This year sees the end of the Údarás na Gaeltachta Strategic Plan for 2014–2017 and it wants its plan up to 2020 to build on the recovery made in the Gaeltacht over the last few years.

“Companies involved in innovation tend to establish themselves in areas in which there is a highly-educated and highly-skilled workforce, markets which are readily accessible, support services, including transportation, and in which there is a high standard of telecommunications and physical infrastructure,”” it said.

“An tÚdarás believe that there are significant opportunities for innovation in all Gaeltacht areas, provided appropriate resources are available.”

Meanwhile, it says the language planning process in the Gaeltacht has reached a “critical juncture”.

“A draft of two language plans in two Language Planning Areas (Gaoth Dobhair, Ranna na Feirste, Anagaire and Loch an Iúir LPA and Cois Fharraige LPA) have been submitted to Údarás na Gaeltachta and we hope to submit them to the minister in the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural, and Gaeltacht Affairs for approval in the coming weeks,” it said.

“It is hoped that 11 more language plans will be ready for submission to the Department by the end of this year. An announcement regarding the three remaining LPAs in the Galway Gaeltacht area will be made in the coming months.

“The Gaeltacht community, who are working voluntarily to ensure a future for the Irish language, should be commended for their commitment and dedication. We will work with the Department in the coming year to agree on a budget for this important work.”