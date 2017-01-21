Home»Today's Stories

UCC cancels conference on Israel

Saturday, January 21, 2017
By Claire O'Sullivan
Irish Examiner Reporter

A conference at UCC debating the legitimacy of the state of Israel has been cancelled as the university’s security is “inadequate” to deal with the level of protest expected.

According to the university management team, its “security infrastructure and staffing” is insufficient to deal with security required at the planned academic conference in March.

Hiring additional security would have cost implications. The team advised its organisers to come up with special security plans if they want the university to host the event at a later date.

Earlier this week, Academics for Palestine wrote a letter to the Irish Examiner urging UCC to allow the conference, “jointly organised by Palestinian and Israeli academics, to go ahead”.

The management team said it is prepared to permit the conference to proceed at a later date if the organisers fulfil a number of conditions.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ucc, israel, israel conference, education, academics for palestine

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Child pornographer loses third detention appeal

Donald Trump’s Life next for Irish cartoonist?

Bylaws ‘will spell the end of horse fairs’, say horse traders

Oireachtas committee comes to a consensus on primary care role


Breaking Stories

Drama in mid-air after crew member (said to be captain) falls ill; flight diverts to Shannon

€37.5 MILLION worth of cannabis seized

No newsflash 'for now' from Gerry Adams on future as SF leader

Brendan Smyth's sex crimes 'ignored to protect good name of Church'

Lifestyle

Go from fatigued to fit with this quick workout

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Ian McKellen it's all about pleasing your parents

Time to indulge in a soak

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 