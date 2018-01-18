U2 enjoy beautiful €5m pay day for every live concert

U2 can generate a pay cheque of more than €5m in a single night when they play live, according to their tour promoter.

In a new BBC documentary Hits, Hype & Hustle - An Insider’s Guide to the Music Business, super promoter John Giddings, reveals how live performance has become a billion-euro industry.

And he said his most famous clients, U2, are among the highest paid performers in the world when they playing to sellout stadiums.

“U2 are the most successful live act on the planet. It doesn’t get much bigger in live music. U2’s recent record-breaking 360 Degrees tour grossed over €632m in 110 dates which means each and every night U2 play live generates at least €5.6m income.”

In the documentary he recalls being approached by U2’s management to work on its pioneering Pop Mart tour when he was working with the Rolling Stones. Adam Clayton said the long-time tour manager ensures the fans get the complete U2 experience without any hitches.

“This man protects our backs. Good promoters protect the audience and they protect the band and make sure nobody gets ripped off and everybody gets the experience they expect,” he said in the documentary.

Mr Giddings said U2’s stadium tours are a mammoth operation. “It takes a small army and it has to be run with military precision. U2 are now the undisputed masters of this kind of epic-scale show,” he said.

The cameras go behind the scenes at last year’s Joshua Tree tour to reveal the logistics behind the stage set-up.

“People have no idea what goes into a gig”, said Jake Berry, U2’s Production Director. n Hits, Hype & Hustle - An Insider’s Guide to the Music Business will be shown on BBC Four tomorrow at 9pm.