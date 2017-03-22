Two years in jail for nightclub assault on cousins

A former Ireland ice hockey player has been jailed for two years for assaulting two cousins in a nightclub, leaving one with a broken knee cap and the other with broken jaw.

Patrick Anderson, aged 22, Lanesborough Gardens, Finglas, Dublin, punched the two men in the face and head and continued to assault them after they left the Wright Venue nightclub in Swords, Co Dublin. He has no previous convictions.

One of the victims, Graham Dunne, told gardaí afterwards that Anderson “went crazy punching and kicking” him, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Anderson pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Graham Dunne and Paul Dunne on February 15, 2015.

Graham Dunne suffered a broken kneecap bone as a result of the assault. He was “engaged in equestrian sport” prior to the attack and this suffered as a result, the court heard. He suffered “extreme trauma” in the wake of the assault and was now at risk of developing arthritis in his knee.

Paul Dunne received a broken jaw in the attack and also suffered psychological and emotional effects.

Sentencing Anderson yesterday, Judge Melanie Greally noted he was a first- time offender with an excellent employment record and an “impressive history in the sporting field”.

He previously represented Ireland at ice hockey before an injury ended his career.

“Generally speaking in cases like these, where someone comes to court with that kind of profile and has no previous convictions, the court would be slow to impose a custodial sentence,” Judge Greally said.

“But we are dealing with two offences on the one night. The assault on Graham Dunne has had particularly lasting and serious effects.”

She imposed a three-year sentence but suspended the final year.