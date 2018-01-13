Two on trial for rape after concert

Two men have gone on trial, accused of the rape and false imprisonment of a woman following a ‘VIP party’ after a concert by American musician Jason Derulo.

The men, aged 35 and 44, deny the offences, which are alleged to have occurred in a vehicle, at an unknown location in Cork city, on June 27, 2014.

The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to rape, oral rape, sexual assault, and false imprisonment of the then 19-year-old woman. The 44-year-old has pleaded not guilty to anal rape and false imprisonment of the woman on the same occasion. The accused cannot be identified, for legal reasons. The court heard that Mr Derulo is not charged with any offence in relation to these events.

Timothy O’Leary, prosecuting, told the jury, in opening the case, that Mr Derulo was performing at a concert that night in Cork.

Afterwards, there was a ‘VIP party’ at a nightclub. It was attended by Mr Derulo and his entourage. The complainant was also present.

Mr O’Leary said that Mr Derulo and his entourage left the party. He said that some women, including the complainant, were asked if they wanted to go on to a further location.

Mr O’Leary said he believed the woman would say that she met various individuals on a vehicle at the second location, including a man with a cap and a second, larger man.

He said it was the prosecution’s case that the “cap guy” was the 35-year-old accused and the larger person was the 44-year-old accused.

The complainant is expected to tell the jury that she was brought upstairs in the vehicle by the “cap man”, and that she became aware of a second, larger man.

The trial continues.