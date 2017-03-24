Two of ‘Grace’ staff work for Tusla

The HSE has been forced to admit that two of the three senior officials directly involved in the disastrous 1996 decision to leave ‘Grace’ in her abusive foster home are working for State child protection agency Tusla.

HSE director general Tony O’Brien confirmed the situation yesterday during a meeting in which he contradicted previous evidence last year and said he was “irate” over being kept in the dark about the new information until Wednesday this week.

He was speaking during a three-hour Dáil Public Accounts Committee meeting to clarify incorrect information given to the cross-party group last year, caused by the findings of the long- delayed Conal Devine and Resilience Ireland reports published earlier this month.

Mr O’Brien said he had previously inadvertently outlined a false version of events. He said that while he told the PAC in February 2016 that none of the three people who agreed to leave Grace at the home, despite a decision to remove her in 1996, were still working in the public service, this was not true.

In a letter to the PAC which was published before the meeting yesterday, Mr O’Brien said that though all three of the individuals have retired from the HSE and are receiving full pensions, a fresh examination by the HSE has found that one, given the pseudonym H3 in the Conal Devine report, retired in 2012 but is still working part-time for another public service.

Under questioning from Labour’s Alan Kelly, Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane and the Social Democrats Catherine Murphy, he said this person is working part-time for Tusla, a situation he was only informed of on Wednesday.

“If you’d have been sitting in the same room as me yesterday [Wednesday] when I was told, you’d have seen I was doing a fairly good impression of what the media says about you... irate,” he told Mr Kelly, before later adding that the incident “makes you question the other information, let’s be honest about it”.

Further questioned by unaligned Independent TD Catherine Connolly, Mr O’Brien also admitted a second person who was on the three-person panel, given the pseudonym H6 in the Conal Devine report, is also “currently employed in Tusla”.

However, while the Irish Examiner understands this individual is working at a high-level management position, Mr O’Brien declined to comment any further.

Mr O’Brien has also insisted it was wrong to say there was any deliberate delay in publishing the recently-released 2012 Conal Devine report.

Questioned on the issue by Fine Gael TD Josepha Madigan, the HSE director general said it was “a coincidence” that a formal HSE request to the gardaí to publish the report and the related Resilience Ireland file was not made until March 6, 2015, which was 24 hours after a whistleblower made a protected disclosure to the PAC.

Mr O’Brien suggested the close connection between the dates was because “there are only so many days in the year”, and he insisted the HSE was only told about the protected disclosure four days later.

However, while citing internal HSE conversations with its solicitors in the days before the date, he admitted the HSE did not seek permission to publish until March 6, 2015, and had only been in contact with the gardaí until that point, confirming a recent RTÉ Radio This Week report on the case.

Mr O’Brien was asked a number of times by Mr Kelly and other PAC members why HSE social care director Pat Healy, previously a senior figure in the south east, did not attend yesterday’s meeting as requested. The HSE director general said it was because Mr Healy had only been given 15 hours’ notice.

The Grace case is the subject of a State commission of investigation, which is due to report on cover-up, political interference and other serious concerns within the next 12 months.