Two months for prisoner caught with phone in cell

A man who was serving a prison sentence for assault and violent disorder was caught with a mobile phone in his cell and was sent back to jail for two months for the crime.

Inspector Daniel Coholan said at Cork District Court yesterday that a prison officer detected the phone during a routine cell inspection on May 15, 2016, at Cork Prison on Rathmore Rd.

The phone was found on the bed of the prison cell occupied by Darren O’Brien, with an address of 67 Noonan Rd, Cork.

The prisoner was not present in the cell at the time. He was later interviewed after caution and admitted the offence of having the phone while he was a prisoner.

Insp Coholan said O’Brien was serving a sentence at the time. It had been imposed on November 5, 2015, for assault causing harm and engaging in violent disorder.

His solicitor, Frank Buttimer, told the court: “He has just finished serving a sentence. He served out his full term. He accepted that item was located in his cell. He was not present in cell at the time.

“He readily admitted it was his item and was in his possession. I suspect that had he not made the admission, there might have been proof issues.”

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a jail term of two months on O’Brien.