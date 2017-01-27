Two men detained over €160k of cannabis

Gardaí targeting the illegal sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Limerick area seized cannabis plants with an estimated value of €160,000.

Approximately 200 plants were discovered and seized following the planned search of a premises at Kilknockan, Adare, by the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit.

Two men, aged 56 and 58 years, were arrested at the scene on Wednesday and are currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

In a follow-up search yesterday in the Ballynanty area of Limerick City, gardaí from Mayorstone discovered and seized a firearm and cocaine with an estimated value of €6,000.

Meanwhile, a holdall bag found on lands at Old Pallas had a machine gun, a shotgun, two pistols and firearm accessories. No arrests were made.