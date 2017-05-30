Home»Today's Stories

‘Two Leo Varadkar supporters set to switch sides’

Tuesday, May 30, 2017
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Reporter

At least two Leo Varadkar supporters are set to switch sides and vote for Simon Coveney members of his team have claimed.

Members of the Fine Gael party arrive to cast their vote in the leadership contest at Morans hotel at the Red Cow in Dublin.
Members of the Fine Gael party arrive to cast their vote in the leadership contest at Morans hotel at the Red Cow in Dublin.

The Cork South Central TD is battling hard to win back some of the 46 TDs, senators and MEPs that have come out to publicly support Mr Varadkar in the Fine Gael leadership contest.

Mr Coveney, who has secured the public endorsement of 21 members of the parlimentary party, believes that he has already turned two Varadkar supporters and they will now vote for him during Friday’s ballot.

After claiming they have already switched two parliamentary members, his team of supporters are now lobbying Mr Varadkar’s supporters with the aim of securing the votes of a further four members of the Oireachtas as they believe they could seal the victory if they do so.

Campaign manager Damien English said: “We are chasing down all the votes we can in all three electorates.” However he added that there is “still a gap to close” and Mr Coveney will rely on the support of members.

Dun Laoighaire TD Maria Bailey, was among the TDs and senators who traveled with Mr Coveney in Cork and Limerick yesterday said: “All of those who stood by Simon and backed him are all sticking with him and we are doing whatever we need to do. We are very optimistic and the members are very grateful that there has been a competition.”

Mr Coveney is also working hard to secure the vote of around 20,000 grassroots members who are eligible to ballot around the country this week. But he will have to get some TDs and senators to switch sides as they have 65% of the total vote.

Councillors have 10% of the vote while members will have a 25% say.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS fine gael, leadership, enda kenny, leo varadkar, simon coveney

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Leo Varadkar rubbishes reports on health ministry refusal

Coveney dismisses suggestions of growing and damaging rift in party

Latest: Simon Coveney: ‘Urban or rural, council house or mansion, you all matter to us’

Simon Harris 'not losing sleep' over possibility of being dropped from Cabinet position

More in this Section

Recalling Cork's lost Jewish community

Facebook ‘likes’ found to have little influence on wellbeing

Desperate for the truth: Parents seek answers after daughter, 20, died suddenly in hospital A&E

Third-level bosses face grilling


Breaking Stories

Family of Sonia Blount urge people to be wary of people they meet online

Pair escape major injury after light aircraft crashes in Co Down

Man charged with murdering pensioners in their own home

Over 50 people, including children, suffer food poisoning in outbreak linked to Dublin pub

Lifestyle

Runner of the week: Pádraigín Riggs

5 things to do this week

There's a new Irish star in town and nine other things we learned in Cannes

Meet the man behind The Brendan Voyage

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 27, 2017

    • 2
    • 5
    • 12
    • 34
    • 41
    • 47
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 