Two leg bones found in lake in Monaghan

Saturday, June 10, 2017
By Conall Ó Fátharta
Irish Examiner Reporter

Two human leg bones have been found in a lake in Monaghan as part of the search for the remains of convicted rapist James Nolan.

The discovery was made at Lough Na Glack near Carrickmacross after following an extensive search which has lasted three days.

The local soroner and the State pathologist have been notified. The remains have yet to be identified and inquiries are ongoing and will move onto a DNA analysis to determine if they belong to the 46-year-old, who had served jail sentences for rape and burglary.

Gardaí launched a murder inquiry in 2011 into Nolan’s death after his dismembered arm was washed up on Dollymount Strand in Dublin. As part of that same investigation, his torso was found in Tolka Valley Park in Finglas last month.

Mr Nolan had previously spent 14 years in prison for a rape conviction in 1986. From Fairlawn Road in Finglas, Nolan was last seen on November 30, 2010, when he collected methadone from the Wellmount Clinic in his local area.

Marie Cassidy, the State pathologist, who carried out the autopsy on the torso, had also carried out the autopsy on the arm from 2011, and concluded that Nolan was dead at the time the limb was severed because there was no evidence of bleeding into the tissues.

“A propeller can leave quite a clean mark on a body but they are usually longer,” Prof Cassidy said at the time. “These were very carefully and deliberately going around the whole circumference of the limb. It was deliberately cut.”

No formal suspect has been identified in the case. However, at the time of the discovery of the torso, reports emerged about the alleged existence of a letter detailing Nolan’s murder and dismemberment, that was sent to Nolan’s family and later passed on to the gardaí.

Detectives working on the case believe that Nolan may have been strangled before being decapitated and dismembered and his body parts moved to different parts of the country.

