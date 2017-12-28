Two killed in separate road crashes

A Limerick man and a Scottish man have been killed in separate road incidents in Ireland and Britain.

In Donegal, a man visiting with his family from Scotland was knocked down and killed while walking home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The man, who has been named locally as Sean Heraghty, was killed when he was struck by a car on the outskirts of the popular seaside village of Dunfanaghy.

The victim, who was 26 years old, was struck by a car in the middle of the road at Sandhill around 4.15am.

The car was being driven by a local man who had just collected two other people who had been at a nightclub in the village earlier.

The driver or his passengers were not hurt following the collision.

Gardaí and ambulances rushed to the scene of the tragedy but Mr Heraghty was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s family are understood to be originally from the Falcarragh area of west Donegal and Mr Heraghty had been a regular visitor to the area.

Mr Heraghty’s family are understood to have a holiday home in the Dunfanaghy area.

In England, a Limerick man was killed in a car crash just hours before he was due to travel home for Christmas.

Shane Stokes, 29, died late on Saturday following a five-car pile-up in Oxfordshire, England.

He was driving on the M40 to his home in Leamington Spa, West Midlands. He had planned to travel on Christmas Eve morning to London Heathrow, where he was to fly back to Shannon to spend Christmas with his family in Lisnagry, Co Limerick.

His girlfriend, Ashley, with whom he travelled, remains in hospital with serious injuries following the pile-up late on Saturday night.

Tributes have been paid to Shane, who moved to Britain to chase his dream of working in the motor-racing industry.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a taxi driver at Lower Baggot St on December 18.

The incident occurred at around 2.30am when a taxi driver picked up a fare at the rank on Stephen’s Green North and the passenger became disruptive.

The man continued to argue with the driver and struck the door of the cab. The driver tried to get out of the car but as he did, the man slammed the door and it struck the driver in the face, causing serious injuries to the driver’s eye.

The suspected offender is described as being aged 25-30, 5’7’’ to 5’8’’, with short hair, and wearing a casual jacket and shirt. The man had a Dublin accent.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact us Pearse St Garda Station on 01 666 9000.

In a separate incident, a woman was found dead in her Dublin apartment on Tuesday lunchtime but her death was as a result of “natural causes”, said a spokesman for An Garda Síochána.

Deborah ‘Debbie’ Holmes, who was aged in her 40s, was found in her first-floor flat on Rathmines Avenue in Dublin 6 shortly after 12.30pm on Tuesday. Her apartment was sealed off for examination and a post-mortem was carried out on her body. Gardaí said yesterday that she had died of natural causes.