Twinning hopes for Cork and Sydney harbours

Plans are to be drawn up to twin two of the world’s biggest natural harbours — Sydney and Cork.

Cobh/Glanmire municipal district council has initiated the move after hearing that Cllr Diarmaid Ó’Cadhla had recently discussed the merit of it with Australian ambassador Richard Andrews.

He said Sydney and Cork were not just connected by the size of their harbours, but had huge historical links.

These included Spike Island, from which thousands of convicts were transported to Australia in the 19th century.

Cllr Kieran McCarthy agreed with him, saying that each year Cobh hosted a special ‘Australia Day’ which was the highlight of the town’s social calendar.

Cllr McCarthy said many visiting Australians were very interested in the history of transportation.

“The town is absolutely buzzing on Australia Day and there’s more money spent in Cobh on that day than when any other cruise liners come in. The Australians spend more money than any other nationality,” Cllr McCarthy said.

Council officials said Cork County Council has a policy whereby approval is needed by its corporate affairs department if cities are to twin.

On hearing this Cllr Ó’Cadhla said that the municipal district could twin just the harbour areas.

He said he wanted the municipal district to drive the project, which would mean that a cost-analysis study of the cost and benefits would have to be undertaken.

Council officials said they would look into this and also seek advice from their corporate affairs department.

Cllr Ó’Cadhla said the Australian Ambassador wanted to develop cultural and business links between the two areas and, in his opinion, it was an opportunity not to be missed.

Meanwhile, the municipal district council is planning to enter a Cobh Tourism project for an EU award.

Cobh became the first in Ireland to create a specific welcome programme for Chinese visitors, which will be recognised by all tour operators in China.

Earlier this year Cobh Tourism arranged a ‘Welcome’ training programme with the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute (COTRI), the world’s leading independent research institute for Chinese outbound tourism, and the Centre for Competitiveness, aimed at attracting and appropriately welcoming Chinese visitors to the town.

Cllr Ó’Cadhla said that 2018 is EU-China tourism year and that the Cobh project should be submitted for the award of European Capital of Smart Tourism.

“It’s a large opportunity for Cobh. I believe very few bodies in Europe have approval for China tourism,” he said.

Cllr Sinead Sheppard said the municipal district council should meet with Cobh Tourism to discuss a plan. Council officials said they were fully supportive of the move.

The municipal district council has also signalled that it plans to put up a statue in the town to commemorate Jack Doyle.

Regarded as Cobh’s most famous son, Doyle was a heavyweight boxer who became a Hollywood film star.

Despite accumulating serious wealth, Doyle drank away his fortune and died destitute in London.