Twink blasts ‘begrudgers’ after saving home

Entertainer Twink has blasted “begrudgers” and “vulture fund chappies” following her successful court bid to save her debt- ridden home. She managed to pay off outstanding mortgage repayments of €18,000, the Circuit Civil Court heard on Wednesday.

Adele Condron King, popularly known as Twink and her estranged husband musician David Agnew, lost their three-year legal battle to hold onto the €1.2m home last November in the courts.

The Panto Queen, actress, singer, and now confectioner worked tirelessly to hold onto Idrone House, an 18th century Georgian mansion in Knocklyon in Dublin.

On Wednesday night she took to her official website responding to hundreds of messages of congratulations, expressing her anger at the Georgian Society, bank, and vulture funds, yet finding time to also poke fun at them.

She posted: “I’d like to point out .. (to the begrudgers) that this is a listed building ...and as such ..... I am reliably informed by The Georgian Society and the Dublin CC ...that I am only the “current caretaker/custodian” ... Of the building ...And never really “own” it ....But ...they pay NOTHING towards maintaining a historic building ...Which requires colossal upkeep ..heating it to the correct temp. required to keep it “safe” for the state..

“And a million other “abnormal” necessities that you would not BELIEVE ..as decreed to me by the powers that be ....in those “offices “!!!EG....You can’t go out and buy a can of Colourtrend for that oul’ wall that needs a lick....Ah no..!!!If it’s not FARROW AND BALL (27 and a half million Euro a tin !!!!! They’re down on you like the clappers!!!!

“And all this STILL ....On a building .....That I mortgaged myself to death ..to save from demolition in the first place ...Dhhhuuuu...! (As it’s a house from my childhood !!!) I am now going to attempt round 90 of the battle ....To see if the CC will help to keep the old house from falling in again ...Like the wreck it was when I took it on....Or sell up anyway ..because of all the grief entailed !! !!!”

She went on to condemn the banks and vulture funds labelling them ‘Sons of B.…s’.