TV star accused of drink driving

Charity worker, businessman and a star of RTÉ’s Secret Millionaire show, Jim Breen, has appeared in court in Killarney on a drink-driving charge.

It is alleged that Mr Breen, aged 47, of Barrow Cottage, Sandy Lane, Ardfert, Co Kerry, drove with excess alcohol on September 19, at Clasheen, Killarney, Co Kerry.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell told Killarney District Court that Mr Breen was present and the matter was before the court for the first time. Mr O’Connell said he was applying for disclosure of all documents, including all Garda statements, the Garda custody record and relevant extracts from Garda notebooks.

Judge James O’Connor adjourned the matter on application by Sgt Miriam Mulhall Nolan to December 5.

Mr Breen sat at the back of the court and left as soon as the matter was disposed of.

Mr Breen set up Cycle Against Suicide which has raised huge sums for various groups including the Samaritans, the ISPCC and Teenline Ireland. He founded and is executive chairman with PulseLearning.