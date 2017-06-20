TV bosses wish Ant McPartlin a ‘speedy recovery’ as he enters rehab

Ant McPartlin’s TV bosses have wished him a “speedy recovery” after the star checked into rehab amid his battle with depression, alcohol, and substance abuse.

The Britain’s Got Talent, Saturday Night Takeaway, and I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! co-host, 41, is expected to remain in a facility for up to two months.

An ITV spokesman said: “We are sending Ant our very best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

McPartlin’s wife, make-up artist Lisa Armstrong, said she is relieved her TV star husband is getting support.

“Completely overwhelmed by all your love and support it means so much,” she tweeted on Sunday.

“I’m relieved he’s receiving the help he needs, we just need him better.”

Stars also sent their support, with former I’m A Celebrity contestant Myleene Klass tweeting: “Sending love to you both xxx.”

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor wrote: “Lots of love to you both. You’re going to help a lot of people by being honest. Important stuff. Sending strength your way. Xxx.”

Actor Larry Lamb wrote: “I send you lots of love mate... just another one of the millions of people who are supporting you xxx.”

The Apprentice boss Alan Sugar added: “Very brave Ant to go public. This is the first stage of the road to recovery. All the best Ant, it will all be sorted for sure @antanddec.”

Former Olympian Kelly Holmes said: “As I say at every speech I do, we are all human! Best wishes to Ant. You will come back stronger, your fans love you #itsgoodtotalk.”

McPartlin’s friend and presenting partner Declan Donnelly thanked fans for their messages of support.

“Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella. He will be touched,” the TV host tweeted.

“Your support is, as ever, much appreciated. DD xx.”

McPartlin has said he feels he has “let people down”, but wanted to speak out about his issues to help others.

He told The Sun On Sunday: “I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry.

“I want to thank my wife, family, and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time.

“I’ve spoken out because I think it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery.”

His problems reportedly stemmed from failed knee surgery two years ago.

With an ongoing knee complication, the presenter is said to have started taking prescription drugs to cope with the pain.