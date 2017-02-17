Tusla staff told report concerns to line managers

Tusla management has advised staff to report concerns of malpractice to their line managers or through the agency’s Protected Disclosures facility.

The advice came in an email sent by an area manager in Dublin on Wednesday to over 150 recipients.

It came just five days after a similar message was issued to staff by Tusla chief executive Fred McBride concerning the “scrutiny in the media and public circles” that the agency is facing in the wake of the Maurice McCabe scandal.

In the email, the area manager acknowledged that there were “serious issues” in respect of how the McCabe case was handled and advised staff to report any incidents they feel may warrant attention.

“Clearly there are serious issues in respect of our handling of the current case, but I know, and you know, that this is not representative of the way we do our work on a day to day basis with families.”

“We do need to recognise when we make mistakes and apologise. If there is practice with families in our own local area that do not come up to the high standard we set ourselves I want to address these.

“Please talk to your managers or me if there are such situations that you think need to be addressed. We also have a Protected Disclosures Policy, details available here [website address].”

“Lastly our reputation is important to me and all the managers in Tusla, because it is important in improving outcomes for children. We will work hard to repair any damage that has been done and it that end (sic), if there is any way I can assist locally in meeting particular groups, please let me know,” states the email.

On 10 February, Mr McBride also addressed staff in an internal memo where he acknowledged the negative attention the agency was receiving.