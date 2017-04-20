TUI Conference: Pay parity strike ballot passed

Delegates from the Teachers’ Union of Ireland have narrowly voted in favour of balloting for industrial action next October unless the Government brings in pay parity for all newer teachers by September.

An amendment to the motion proposed by the TUI executive committee — which sought to remove the specific threat of an October ballot and instead replace it with a commitment to campaign for a reversal of the cuts to pay, allowances and pension entitlements for newer entrants — was defeated by 192 votes to 177.

“Anybody that calls itself a union cannot tolerate this simple idea that two people who work beside each other, and do the same job, should be paid different rates of pay,” delegate Eddie Conlon said in proposing the motion.

“Setting out our demands is a do-nothing strategy,” Mr Conlon said of the executive committee’s proposed amendment.

“We need to put serious fire into the bellies of the people up here so that they understand that this issue should be addressed now.”

Joseph Farrelly, a post-2011 qualified teacher, said that the difference in pay makes it more difficult to attract new teachers and in turn will lead to a “brain drain” in the sector.

“Progress is good, but it reminds me of the line ‘justice delayed is justice denied’.

“I’m expected to go in, day in day out, and teach about equality when I don’t have it myself,” Mr Farrelly said.

In proposing the executive committee’s amendment, TUI president Joanna Irwin said she understood and agreed with the concerns raised by those proposing the October ballot, but said the union already has such a mandate from members.

“We have the ballot already, we have it in our pocket going into the pay talks in May. I don’t want to go into the pay talks in May and say ‘if we don’t get it, we’re balloting in September’,” she said.

“We will be putting the outcome of that [pay talks] to a ballot of members.

“Then we will escalate industrial action if we do not have pay parity.

“We will not be balloting and delaying things even further. It would be November or December before we have the outcome of ballots,” she said.

In responding, Mr Conlon said the existing ballot gives no clear indication of what action the TUI will take if the issue is not resolved.

“There is now a moral imperative on all of us, most of us who are not new entrants, to stand full square behind the new entrants who are lower paid than we are, to ensure they get their just demands,” he said.

“The minister has said this would take about €60m to €70m to resolve.

“They gave that in the last two budgets to the top 5% of earners in this country, who earn about €186,000 each.

“I think the lives of teachers and lecturers who are committed to the public good are more important than some of the super rich in this country and I demand now that we take serious action to deal with this issue.”