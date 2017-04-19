TUI Conference: Equal pay and greater protection against malicious allegations sought

Joanne Irwin told the TUI annual congress in the Clayton Silversprings, Cork, the union will “almost certainly” be party to future negotiations on a national pay agreement and that members will be balloted on any proposals that emerge from these discussions.

She said teachers entering the profession after 2011 come in on salaries 10% lower than their colleagues, and are subjected to two new points at the bottom of the salary scale.

“They had a lower starting salary and a longer scale to climb.

“This flurry of discriminatory hits drained morale, sapped enthusiasm, and engendered division.

“It is our avowed intention to undo the damage done by government. Our key demand remains pay equality, equal pay for equal work.

“TUI has led this campaign. We raised the issue before any other teacher union. We secured a mandate for industrial action before any other teacher union.

“Our message to Government is clear and unambiguous: This issue is urgent, as a matter of justice. It is also urgent in pragmatic terms.

“As our economy recovers and the attraction of other areas increases, there is an acute and increasing shortage of teachers in some subject area, particularly Irish, modern languages, home economics and physics.

“There is also evidence of an exodus of teachers to England and the Middle East. Our Taoiseach often tells of meeting a man with a pint in each hand who praises the work his Government has done. I have met many young men and women with a degree in each hand on the emigrant trail who would beg to differ,” Ms Irwin noted.

She made clear the TUI’s intention to seek pay restoration.

“We must also recognise that others, apart from new entrants, have suffered very significant loss over recent years as a consequence of cuts and freezes. We have members who have significant outgoing and commitments, who have families whose needs must be attended to. These members have, to a large degree, suffered in silence. Their silence is about to give way to a loud demand and that demand will be expressed by TUI at the talks.”

Greater protection against malicious allegations