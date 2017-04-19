TUI Conference: Equal pay and greater protection against malicious allegations sought

Members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a motion calling for greater protections for teachers who are the subject of such complaints by students or parents.
Proposing the motion, Maria Curtin of the Limerick branch of the TUI said the guidelines in place only allow for findings against those who made complaints which are proven to have been made maliciously.
However, Ms Curtin old the 500 delegates at the congress in Corkit is “next to impossible” to prove beyond reasonable doubt if any allegation is motivated by malice.
“An unfounded allegation should also be treated as misconduct with repercussions,” she said.
She said while clear guidelines are in place to deal with teacher misconduct, the rules are lacking when it comes to dealing with parents or students.
“Our Constitution states that the Republic guarantees religious and civil liberty, equal rights and equal opportunities to all of its citizens.
“Unfortunately over 100 years after this document was enacted this still seems to evade some of us.”
Michael Hennessey, also from the Limerick branch, spoke in favour of the motion.
“This is about teacher dignity, your professional good name, your character, which can be wiped away in 10 seconds,” he told delegates.
“We are not against complaint being made against a teacher, but when it could be career ending, malicious or vexatious, they are very easy to make.
“Parents and students can walk away from this at any stage during any time in the process, without any repercussions.
“We cannot litigate against a parent or a minor for any allegation made against us,” he said.
A later motion debated saw calls for the TUI to “condemn the failure of management to protect staff members against online attacks and cyberbullying”.
TUI delegates will vote on over 300 motions across the three day annual congress, which concludes tomorrow. The gathering will be addressed by Education Minister Richard Bruton today.