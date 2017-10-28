Tuck in as 30 pubs listed in top food guide

Cronin’s in Crosshaven is among 30 pubs across the island of Ireland that have reached the Michelin standard for good pub grub.

A total of 22 pubs in the south and eight in Northern Ireland made the grade in the 2018 Michelin ‘Eating Out In Pubs’ guide just published. Of the 30 pubs, one is a new listing — Bull & Ram in Ballynahinch in Co Down.

Situated in an Edwardian butcher’s shop, the Bull & Ram offers “an imaginative, modern, yet informal menu, showcasing the best of local, seasonal produce”.

Lisdoonvarna’s Wild Honey Inn is Ireland’s only Michelin-starred establishment also to feature in this year’s guide.

Earlier this month, the Clare eatery made history by becoming the first Irish pub to be awarded a Michelin Star in the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

Co Down leads the way with seven listings followed by counties Clare and Cork with four each and Kildare with three. Counties Dublin, Galway and Mayo each received two listings with Antrim, Leitrim, Louth, Sligo, Tipperary and Wexford each having one listing.

Making the grade in Cork are Poacher’s Inn (Bandon); Deasy’s (Clonakilty); Cronin’s (Crosshaven); and Toddies at The Bulman (Kinsale).

The Bulman Restaurant, Kinsale

Morrissey’s (Doonbeg); Vaughan’s Anchor Inn (Liscannor); Wild Honey Inn (Lisdoonvarna); and Linnane’s Lobster Bar (New Quay) made the grade in Clare.

Having held a listing in the Michelin ‘Eating Out In Pubs’ guide since 2014, this year sees Morrissey’s in Doonbeg rise in status to become the only Bib Gourmand recipient listed in the guide.

Michelin Bib Gourmand awards recognise those establishments offering good food at affordable prices of €40 or less for a three-course meal.

Catherine and Barry McLaughlin of the Poacher’s Inn, Bandon: ’We are delighted to be selected again for the Michelin Eating out in pubs guide for the eighth consecutive year”.

Wild Honey Inn (Lisdoonvarna) and Toddies at The Bulman (Kinsale) both retained an “Inspectors’ Favourites” commendation, described in the guide as “establishments found to be particularly charming and which offer something extra special”.

This year’s guide recommends 470 top dining pubs spread in Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales of which 27 are new entries and all of which are selected for the standard of their food. Speaking at its launch, guide editor Rebecca Burr said pub food is having a renaissance in of quality and variety.

“This year we have seen so many pubs get a new lease of life by placing greater emphasis on food. It’s great to see pubs being rejuvenated this way as they are often the heartbeat of our towns and villages.”