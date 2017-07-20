Tributes to young sportsman who drowned in river

Tributes have been paid to the Longford teen who drowned while swimming in the Shannon on Tuesday.

Damola Adetosoye, 17, got into difficulty shortly before 5pm on the day in question while in the water at the marina near Tarmonbarry in Co Roscommon.

His body was recovered from the water some time later. An autopsy due to be held yesterday, and gardaí are interviewing witnesses in an attempt to establish the course of events that led to Damola’s death.

The Attic House Teen Project, a youth organisation in Longford, said it would open throughout the week for anyone affected by the death and who wanted to meet with its staff and volunteers.

“The Attic House team are devastated to hear of Damola’s passing,” it said, adding he played for the project’s football team.

Damola played for both Camlin United Football Club and Clonguish GAA Club.

“The club has been deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Damola Adetosoye,” Clonguish GAA posted on Facebook.

“Damola was a member of our U16 team and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad and difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Camlin United and League of Ireland side Longford Town joined in the tributes.

“Our thoughts are with Damola and his family during this hard time. Very devastating to see one of our past players pass away in such a tragic accident today. Rest in Peace,” Camlin United said on social media.

“Everybody at Longford Town Football Club wishes to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Damola Adetosoye who died tragically,” a statement from Longford Town said.

“Damola played several times at The City Calling Stadium as part of the LDSSL Inter League Squad. May he rest in peace.”

A number of the teenager’s friends took to Facebook to express their sadness at his passing, including one who warned about the dangers of taking to the water unprepared.

“This is the second time I’ve lost a close friend to drowning. If you can’t swim, honestly, don’t try, it’s not worth it, things like this happen, so much pain is caused!” one friend wrote.