Tributes to Kerry farmer as priest seeks to console

A bag of grain — because he always produced “top quality grain” — and a copy of The Farmers Weekly — because no week was complete without it, were placed on the altar for the funeral Mass of Anthony O’Mahony, 74, the farmer who died in an incident involving a teleporter (truck-mounted lift) while on his way to check on his spring wheat at his lands in Rattoo south of the village last Tuesday.

A murder inquiry has been opened into Mr O’Mahony’s death and a local farmer from Rattoo has been charged with murder.

Parish priest Father Brendan Walsh told the congregation at the Church of Saint Peter and Paul’s that Tuesday’s “dreadful events have shattered and broken” the lives of two families. The priest also drew a contrast between the church last Friday which was full of joy and laughter with the confirmation of 35 young people: “Today there is no laughter.”

He assured the community he will be visible and he will support them. In his nine years as their priest in Ballyduff and Causeway, he has always been impressed with the way the people rallied around each other.

“There is so much goodness, so much kindness, so much care among the people of Causeway and Ballyduff,” Fr Walsh said.

The funeral cortege leaving the church after the Requiem mass for Anthony O’Mahony at St Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Pictures: Dan Linehan

Anthony O’Mahony had been a hard-working, intelligent man, who grew tomatoes under glass and acres of rhubarb in his farm at Ardoughter, the priest recalled. “Whatever he produced was known and sought the length and breadth of Ireland and beyond,” the priest said.

He hurled with Ballyduff in his youth, had a great love of sport and the GAA, and would have been keenly interested in the Kerry-Dublin match on Sunday. He was also keen on horse racing and enjoyed a ‘flutter’. As well as the grain and farm magazine, a daily newspaper was placed on the altar.

Prayers of the faithful said by nieces and nephews asked for consolation of the bereaved, and were said for the gardaí and emergency services and Fr Brendan for his great kindness and consoling words in the past few days.

The altar was adorned with red and white flowers, a choir sang; and the church sacristan, Michael Guerin, sang “Take my hand Precious Lord” at the request of the family and was given a round of applause. Mourners included the late Mr O’Mahony’s brother Seamus and his sister Angela (Houlihan) and their spouses and children.

Fr Walsh also welcomed Brother O’Hehir who taught the late Anthony 50 years ago in Warrenstown agricultural college. Superintendent Dan Keane and Detective Sergeant John Heaslip paid their respects before Mass.

Anthony O’Mahony was laid to rest at nearby Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.