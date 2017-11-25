Tributes to Donal Creed, former minister of state who came up with idea of National Lottery

Tributes have been paid to former minister of state Donal Creed, father of the current Agriculture Minister Michael Creed and the man credited with coming up with the idea of the National Lottery.

Mr Creed, who passed away on Thursday, aged 93, was a long-time Fine Gael TD for the Cork Mid and then Cork North West constituencies and held a number of junior ministerial briefs in the early 1980s.

Macroom-born, he held a number of roles including minister of state in the Department of Health in the latter half of 1981, junior minister in the Department of the Environment in 1982, and minister of state in the Department of Education from 1982 to 1986.

It was in this latter post that he conceived of an Irish National Lottery.

He also served as chief whip for a time and as an MEP, stepping down from the Dáil in 1989.

Former Fine Gael TD Dan Neville said the National Lottery had been Donal Creed’s “brainchild”.

“He was very mild, intelligent and very politically astute, and a very good constituency person,” Mr Neville said.

Senator Tim Lombard said Mr Creed would be fondly remembered, including for his exceptional handling of the aftermath of the Whiddy Island disaster when he was serving as county chairman.

Mr Creed’s passing comes just weeks after the death through illness of his eldest daughter, Claire.

He will be removed tonight to St Colman’s Church in Macroom, ahead of Requiem Mass and funeral on Monday.