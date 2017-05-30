Tributes pour in for ‘greatly admired’ West Cork solicitor

Legal colleagues and the sporting community in West Cork have paid tributes to the late PJ O’Driscoll, a West Cork-based solicitor who died suddenly on Sunday.

The 58-year-old father of four took ill while on a club cycle in the Aherla area with members of the Bandon Cycle Club.

A partner since 1986 in the Bandon offices of PJ O’Driscolls Solicitors, he was also highly regarded for his superb horsemanship skills as a joint master of the Carbery Hunt.

Solicitor Ted Hallisey, a senior partner, said his colleague would be remembered as a diligent, very efficient solicitor who specialised in a number of services and contributed significantly towards a huge growth in clientele.

He said the town and the community, in general, was shocked by the sudden passing as Mr O’Driscoll maintained a high level of fitness and good health.

Clonakilty-based solicitor Jim Brooks said Mr O’Driscoll was a member of a hugely respected legal family with connections throughout West Cork, Cork City, and Kerry. “PJ was greatly admired by all his colleagues for his tenacity and many other qualities and he will be greatly missed by his family, his office colleagues, and the bar association,” he said.

President of the West Cork Bar Association, solicitor Veronica Neville, said Mr O’Driscoll excelled in conveyancing and many other specialised matters, always priding himself on detail. “He had an incredible legal mind with an enormous capacity to recall and retain detail and genuinely loved his job. He was a gentleman in his dealings, very patient with a unique style and an ability to secure the best outcome for his clients, in which he took great pleasure.”

Married to Miriam (Curran), the couple have four children Valerie, Adrienne, Edward and Emer.

He had been one of five joint masters of the Carbery Hunt. Macroom businessman Michael McCarthy, recently appointed a joint master, said Mr O’Driscoll’s great skills and vision on horseback was also demonstrated in his jumping bravery as a huntsman. “He was unbelievably sharp and had a great eye to find a jumping spot to follow the hounds. His passing is very sad for his family, colleagues and friends and a huge loss also for the sport,” Mr McCarthy said.

One of a family-of-six of retired solicitor Edward and Kathleen O’Driscoll, his remains will lie in repose this afternoon from 4pm at his home, The Retreat, Bandon. Requiem mass and burial is tomorrow, locally.