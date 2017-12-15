Tributes paid to retiring prison officer

Prison officer John Kirwan who has escorted prisoners to courts for many years was congratulated at Cork District Court yesterday on his forthcoming retirement.

Judge Olann Kelleher said Mr Kirwan had been a tremendous help to the courts and was very experienced and very respectful to the people he was escorting and they had a great rapport with him.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said many people would not be aware of the behind the scenes management work done by Mr Kirwan and his colleagues in the prison service.

Mary-Clare Kearney registrar thanked the retiring prison officer for all of his work over the years and said he would be missed in court.

Inspector Vincent O’Sullivan said the prison officer would be missed as he had always been very helpful.

John Kirwan said: “I would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes. I had hoped to slip away quietly.”