Tributes paid to ‘best daddy in world’

A book of condolence has been set up for an Irish father of two killed in Australia who has been described by his family as “the best daddy in the world”.

Charlie McCarthy, 32, from Aghada, Co Cork, and his wife Nicole, were waiting for a taxi home in Perth in the early hours of December 23 when he was attacked by a man with an object.

He was rushed to hospital where he was placed on life support. His family members flew over to Australia to be at his bedside.

His life support was turned off on St Stephen’s Day as he was not in a position to recover from his injuries.

Mr McCarthy was a popular former player at Aghada GAA club. A book of condolences is available onsite for signing.

In a post on Facebook club secretary, Darren Lee, said that Mr McCarthy was a proud Aghada man who was a positive force in life.

“Charlie joined us in his teenage years and had a positive impact with his energy, dedication and attitude throughout his time in the club,” said Mr Lee.

“On moving to Australia, he continued to wear the club colours with pride and celebrated club successes like so many at home and abroad. What is clear from listening to those who knew him best was that the dedication and energy we experienced on the pitch, was small compared to his dedication for his wife Nicole and their children Ciara and Niall.

“While Charlie’s loss has been felt in the club, his passing is a loss to all in the Aghada community, those at home and overseas.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family and friends locally and to Nicole and their children in Australia.”

Australian national Andrew Doan, 34, has been charged in connection with his death and is to to appear in court again on January 3.