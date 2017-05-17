Home»Today's Stories

Trial told of assault on wife’s teen sister

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

A woman recalled yesterday that when she was 13, she was left naked during a game of strip poker with a man married to her older sister.

She recalled: “I kept losing the game and my clothes kept coming off and his hand ended up touching inside my panties in my vagina.”

The assault happened in a flat where another sister and her husband lived and the accused was babysitting.

On other occasions, when she was about 10, he also indecently assaulted her, putting his hand inside her underwear and feeling her vagina at an address where the accused and his wife moved after they got married.

Three assaults happened in her family home when the accused came visiting with her sister.

A man, aged 64, has pleaded not guilty at Limerick Circuit Court to nine charges of alleged indecent assault on a girl at a number of addresses in the city on dates between February 1971 and February 1977.

The woman told a jury of four women and eight men that the first assault happened when she went to visit the accused and his wife (her sister) when they were newly married.

The trial before Judge Tom O’Donnell continues.

