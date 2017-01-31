Trial over alleged Adele ticket fraud

A book of evidence was served yesterday on a man accused of selling fraudulent Adele concert tickets for thousands of euro.

Detective Sergeant Clodagh O’Sullivan yesterday served it at Cork District Court on John Meade, aged 43, of no fixed address.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case against Mr Meade forward for trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court at the sessions commencing next Monday.

The judge gave the accused the usual alibi warning whereby he must inform the State of any witnesses he might call if relying on an alibi defence.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, asked for legal aid to be extended to the appointment of a barrister to represent the accused at the circuit court.

Mr Meade faces 18 counts of theft relating to locations in a number of counties stretching from Cork to Donegal and also on the east coast.

It is alleged Mr Meade was paid €5,980, mainly by unsuspecting Adele fans for fraudulent concert tickets.

Fifteen of the charges brought against Mr Meade were in respect of allegedly fraudulent tickets for Adele.

Two of the theft charges referred to Electric Picnic Tickets. One of the counts related to tickets for a Justin Bieber gig.

A 19th charge was in respect of an attempted deception allegedly involving €450 for four Adele tickets.

The charges set out the dates and places of the alleged deceptions.

On July 25, 2015 at Shop Street, Galway, he dishonestly by deception induced a man to pay for two fraudulent tickets for Electric Picnic at €450.

On August 26, 2015 in Navan, Co Meath, he induced a woman to accept, as genuine, two fraudulent Electric Picnic tickets for €500.

On December 30, at Paddy O’Brien St in Navan, it is alleged he induced a male to accept, as genuine, two fraudulent Justin Bieber tickets at €200.

On the other charges, he is accused on different dates in January and February, last year, of allegedly inducing people to buy fraudulent Adele concert tickets at locations including Kinnegad in Co Westmeath, Maynooth in Co Kildare, St Patrick’s St in Cork, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in Clondalkin, Dublin; Ballina in Co Mayo, Oranmore in Co Galway, Newcastle in Galway, Foxford in Co Mayo, and Lisbrack Road, Co Longford.