Trespassers in court building were looking for ‘private time’

A woman caught trespassing with her boyfriend at the court building being renovated in Cork claimed they needed “some private time”, writes Liam Heylin.

That was the only excuse offered for why they were in the Cork District Court building on Anglesea St.

Construction staff encountered the duo at lunchtime on September 17. The building is off-limits to the public, Inspector Ronan Kennelly said yesterday.

Danielle LeBlanc, aged 27, of Fairfields, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, pleaded guilty yesterday to entering the premises in circumstances giving rise to an inference that she was going to interfere with the property.

The man referred to in the evidence was not before the court.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the young woman was never in trouble before and had no previous convictions.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told the woman was about to take up a place on a rehabilitation programme. He adjourned the question of penalty for a week.