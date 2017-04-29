Home»Today's Stories

Treating children in adult mental facilities ‘must end’, say senators

Saturday, April 29, 2017
By Daniel McConnell
Political Editor

Senators are seeking an end to children with mental health issues being treated alongside adults in State institutions. 

The senators are giving two weeks for written submissions from interested groups or individuals which will then be considered during their public hearings in the Seanad chamber ahead of their final report.

Founder of the Pieta House suicide prevention charity and senator Joan Freeman has been appointed rapporteur to lead in the compilation of the report.

She said the primary focus of the consultation is to provide a forum where child and adolescent mental health service users, key civil society activists, and service providers who have engaged, or are presently engaging, with mental health services can bring their views to the Oireachtas.

“We are seeking their experience of current practice and views on how we can modernise and improve children’s mental health services in Ireland,” she said.

Ms Freeman wants the Government to take the action to stop such children from being admitted to adults-only institutions. The charity is pushing for the admission of children to adult-facilities to be banned via legislation, although she says that “will take a year”.

Ms Freeman said Ireland is “in breach of all international regulations” by allowing the “enormous problem” of children in adult psychiatric units: “The inspector of mental health services has described this as inexcusable, counter-therapeutic and almost custodial.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS mental health, health, children, kids, seanad, pieta house

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Ivan Yates opened up about his mental health on Cutting Edge

Honesty always the best policy in reporting mental health issues

Watch: Former jarvey from Cork uses life savings to make film on suicide

Mother’s death spurred me to tackle issue of mental health: William

More in this Section

800 public sites to be offered for housing

Legal action could derail €1bn children’s hospital

St Vincent's reiterates backing for relocation of National Maternity Hospital

Patient attacked sleeping woman


Breaking Stories

Man airlifted to Cork University Hospital after sustaining serious burns at Tipperary creamery

Government vows to co-operate with Kingsmill massacre inquest

HSE presents as 'dysfunctional' organisation, says High Court President

Two Cork men charged with with possession of firearms and ammunition

Lifestyle

Live music review: The Swingles, Cork City Hall

Here's your TV wrap for the week ahead

Rag'n'Bone Man really is only Human, after all

Discover a hidden away rainforest on the Beara peninsula

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 39
    • 40
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 