Treating children in adult mental facilities ‘must end’, say senators

Senators are seeking an end to children with mental health issues being treated alongside adults in State institutions.

The senators are giving two weeks for written submissions from interested groups or individuals which will then be considered during their public hearings in the Seanad chamber ahead of their final report.

Founder of the Pieta House suicide prevention charity and senator Joan Freeman has been appointed rapporteur to lead in the compilation of the report.

She said the primary focus of the consultation is to provide a forum where child and adolescent mental health service users, key civil society activists, and service providers who have engaged, or are presently engaging, with mental health services can bring their views to the Oireachtas.

“We are seeking their experience of current practice and views on how we can modernise and improve children’s mental health services in Ireland,” she said.

Ms Freeman wants the Government to take the action to stop such children from being admitted to adults-only institutions. The charity is pushing for the admission of children to adult-facilities to be banned via legislation, although she says that “will take a year”.

Ms Freeman said Ireland is “in breach of all international regulations” by allowing the “enormous problem” of children in adult psychiatric units: “The inspector of mental health services has described this as inexcusable, counter-therapeutic and almost custodial.”