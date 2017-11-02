Home»Today's Stories

Tragic Betty ‘was a great mother’

Thursday, November 02, 2017
By Olivia Kelleher

A mother of five found dead in a hotel room in Galway earlier this week was the “very essence of life” and a much-loved parent, grandmother, and childminder, says the priest in her parish of Donoughmore, Co Cork.

Fr Jeremiah O’Riordan said Betty Harrington, aged 64, was a fit, active woman.

“Betty was always walking and cycling. She was a very lively person, who was as fit as anything, involved in hill-walking and set-dancing. She was a great mother. That was her true vocation. Her children are all grown up now. She was also a childminder. A woman was telling me, at mass, that if Betty was minding your child, you knew the child was being minded.”

Fr O’Riordan said parishioners are attempting to “comprehend, and come to terms” with, the loss of Mrs Harrington.

“She was a good-living woman. She was a very positive person, who spoke well of everyone. At Mass the other night, someone heard that it was a Betty Harrington who had died and we didn’t know if it was our Betty. People were in clusters, trying to understand it. She was a lovely person.”

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are awaiting the results of an autopsy. Her body was discovered at the Connemara Lake Hotel, in Oughterard, shortly before noon on Monday.

She was among a group of walkers staying in the area for a few days. Two other hotel guests received treatment at UHG on Monday, and were subsequently released.

Betty is survived by her husband, Donal (Dan), children, Debbie, Jennifer, Donna, Daniel and Anne, and her grandchildren.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CourtMotherGalwayBetty HarringtonDonoughmoreCorkHealth and Safety Authority

More in this Section

Defence Forces officers feel ‘betrayed’

Man jailed for growhouse

Drug cut relapse rate in children with MS by 82%

Surge in babies born to mothers aged in their 40s


Breaking Stories

Trains to run as normal tomorrow but further days of strike action expected

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

High Court refuses permission to appeal Apple ruling

Theresa May committed to £1bn NI investment despite powersharing deadlock

Lifestyle

Stepping up for Oireachtas na Samhna in Killarney

Are pushy sideline parents crossing the line?

Living through the pain of two stillbirth deaths

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 01, 2017

    • 5
    • 13
    • 14
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »