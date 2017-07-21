Home»Today's Stories

Traffic cordon around new Páirc this weekend; GAA fans risk parking fines and cars towed

Friday, July 21, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

Gardaí will throw a traffic cordon around the revamped Páirc Uí Chaoimh GAA stadium in Cork this weekend amid warnings that illegally parked cars will be towed and parking fines will be issued.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected in the city to attend the two All Ireland hurling qualifiers, as the city also hosts the Munster Fleadh Cheoil competition and the Lee Swim. A motor rally is also taking place around Midleton.

In a bid to avoid traffic and parking chaos, gardaí last night announced details of a major traffic management plan, and urged matchgoers to arrive early for the hurling clashes on Saturday and Sunday, to allow 90 minutes to park in city centre car parks and for the walk to the stadium.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said the core message to GAA fans is to walk to the stadium, and to use public or shared transport.

All city car parks will be open, and 500 parking spaces will be available at the Cork camogie grounds on Castle Road.

Pedestrians will be given priority after the match, with vehicles being held for pedestrian safety.

People entering the cordon will be subject to a bag search, a ticket inspection, and a search for offensive articles.

“There will be barrier checks on approaches to the stadium — items such as flares, alcohol, offensive weapons, bottles and air-horns will be confiscated,” Insp O’Sullivan said.

Gardaí also advised the holders of disability badges that there will be no access inside the traffic cordon unless they have one of the 200 GAA-issued disability passes.

Parking for these badge holders will be available at the Live at the Marquee site, with access via Victoria Roundabout on the Centre Park Road.

A one-way traffic system will be in operation down Centre Park Rd and up Monaghan Rd.

Irish Rail is laying on extra carriages on its Midleton to Cork commuter rail service, doubling capacity from 200 to 400 passengers per service.

Free parking will be available at the rail station car parks — 400 spaces at Midleton, 250 spaces at Carrigtwohill and about 200 spaces at Little Island and Glounthaune stations.

The 202 bus from Merchant’s Quay will depart every 20 minutes to Mahon Point, with several stops close the stadium.

Gardaí said their priority will be to keep local roads open to facilitate buses and emergency vehicles.

Supporters travelling for Sunday’s clash between Waterford and Wexford have also been asked to follow specific advice.

Insp O’Sullivan said it would assist the flow of traffic if fans travelling from the northern parts of both counties used the M8 Cork to Dublin Rd.

He advised fans travelling on the N25 Cork to Waterford Rd to expect heavy traffic volumes and delays, and urged motorists heading to the match to travel via the Jack Lynch Tunnel, and to take the junction 10 Mahon exit.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Páirc Uí Chaoimh, traffic, GAA, sport

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Cork GAA stars describe the newly renovated Pairc Uí Chaoimh as 'top notch'

Meet the men behind the newly renovated Pairc Uí Chaoimh

GAA chiefs tackle Páirc Uí Chaoimh issues for SHC quarter-finals

Council raises concerns over Páirc Uí Chaoimh traffic

More in this Section

Key agencies department leading Brexit preparations fill just 17 of 70 positions

Over half of new cars sold under finance deals

Confusion over Nóirín O’Sullivan holidays

‘Too early’ to gauge impact as 3m Mercedes recalled


Breaking Stories

UPDATE: Missing person Muriel Hughes located safe and well

More than 1,500 dogs euthanised across Ireland in 2016, according to new figures

Eight people found in shipping container in Rosslare

More terror simulations could take place in coming months, says Defence Minister

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: The new girlfriend is mad for us to try make-up sex. Where is a good place to buy make-up?

In the name of love...for U2

How to make office wear work for you this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

    • 1
    • 5
    • 27
    • 28
    • 32
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 