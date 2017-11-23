Town launches app to promote local events and businesses

For shoppers in one North Cork town, information on retail bargains are just a few swipes away.

Fermoy has become the first town in Munster to launch its own app, aimed at promoting businesses and events in the locality.

And the smartphone-friendly software will provide users with news of the latest Black Friday events in the town, on the banks of the Blackwater.

The app, sponsored by the McCarthy Insurance Group, offers users a menu of options including attractions, shopping, accommodation, walks, food and drink, local news and visitor information.

The app’s features will be rolled out in phases, and planned additions include event listings and ticketing, and gift cards and coupons for retailers in the town.

Later phases will enable eCommerce services such as restaurant and room bookings, and a ‘click and collect’ feature that will enable shoppers to make their orders online before calling into their local business to collect their purchases.

The app’s official launch was held in the town’s branch of AIB, and the local forum hope it will help a region battling the lure of one of Cork City’s major retail complexes, Mahon Point, just a half-hour drive down the motorway.

“We want to very proactively promote the best of what the town of Fermoy has to offer,” AIB manager Marie Barry said. “Be it the walks, the restaurants, or the shops, this app has the details and this is Fermoy’s way of positively competing,” she said.

The app was developed by the Galway-based Boon Agency, and the company’s director Colin Hanley is a native of Fermoy.

Mr Hanley, son of well-known local businessman Michael, attended the launch last week, along with Susan Gaynor from Castlerea, the first town in Ireland to roll out the app.

Ms Gaynor attended the launch to reveal the positive impact of their app on the Co Roscommon town.

“Susan also used the Fermoy app while she was here, she went out for lunch, and visited a few stores while she was here, all off the app,” Ms Barry said.

Reaction locally has also been positive, she said, with businesses in the town promoting the app among their customers and staff. “It’s all there for anyone in town, the app is ready and waiting to lead,” Ms Barry said.

Fermoy, meanwhile, will turn on its Christmas lights tomorrow night at 6pm and a number of retailers will hold a Black Friday sale continuing into the weekend.

By Black Friday 2018, Fermoy hopes its app will have developed more features for shoppers and businesses alike. “The aim for next year’s Black Friday is to have a coupon system in place on the app and retailers will then have data on the benefits to their business,” Ms Barry said.

The app, simply called ‘Fermoy’ is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple Store.