Home»Today's Stories

Tourist carriage teeters over edge of cliff on the Lakes of Killarney

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Anne Lucey

Three American tourists were thrown from their horse-drawn carriage on a tour of the Lakes of Killarney which saw their carriage teeter over the edge of a cliff.

It is understood the jarvey, named locally as Hugh O’Donoghue, made heroic efforts to ensure the dramatic situation did not turn to tragedy.

The incident occurred in the heart of the Killarney National Park at the spot known as the Garden Quay, which rises over Lough Leane. 

It is a popular spot for jarveys to stop to allow their passengers take pictures of the Killarney lake and mountains, its wildlife and the spire of St Mary’s Cathedral rising across the lake.

It is understood that the horse suddenly began to back towards the cliff edge and the three Americans on board were thrown out — as the jarvey carriage teetered over the edge of the cliff.

Mr O’Donoghue, who normally works in a top-class hotel, was injured trying to control the horse and carriage.

The tourists were taken by ambulance to Kerry University Hospital in Tralee and were released later that day.

Mr O’Donoghue, the most seriously injured was released from hospital five days after the incident.

It is understood he suffered injuries to his shoulder and his back.

It is not known why the horse began reversing towards the lake but may have been spooked by the activity on board with passengers straining to take pictures.

It was Mr O’Donoghue’ss experience with horses saved the day and prevented the incident from being much worse, according to preliminary findings.

Pat Dawson, regional manager with the NPWS which manages the Killarney National Park, said the park was awaiting a full report into the incident. Both the owner of the carriage, who is the permit holder, and the driver, would be interviewed.

The carriage had pulled in off the route to facilitate people taking photographs and it appeared the horse backed and slipped, and the occupants fell out.

“This is a very rare occurrence in the national park in Killarney,” Mr Dawson said.

The horse had not been put down, as was rumoured locally, but was under the care of a vet and doing well.

Dozens of jarvey carriages ply their trade within the park and hundreds of journeys are undertaken each day between the various beauty spots.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Lakes of Killarney

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Civilian dead remembered among over 500 Cork revolution fatalities

Ministers unsure on Enda Kenny exit plan

Ireland was ‘lucky’ to escape cyber attack; HSE continues to block external emails

School opened for one pupil to welcome 115 next term


Breaking Stories

Around 600 homeless families still in emergency accommodation despite looming deadline

Man jailed for stealing 'hot pants and things like that' from back of truck

False imprisonment trial hears defence accuse garda of lying in 'dishonest and disreputable fashion'

€20k scratch card winner drives from Kerry to Dublin straight away without telling family to collect winnings

Lifestyle

Darina Allen: Busy days at Ballymaloe as Litfest gets underway

Guy Ritchie standing by new King Arthur film

Grooming goes mainstream for Irish men

Making Cents: These grants are available to help you make energy improvements in your home

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 13, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 33
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 