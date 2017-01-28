Home»Today's Stories

Top awards for travel agencies in Cork and Athlone

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Dan Buckley

Crok’s Shandon Travel and Athlone’s Grenham Travel were crowned ITAA Travel Agencies of the Year 2017 at the annual Irish Travel Industry Awards in Dublin last night.

The awards gala at the Mansion House was attended by travel and tourism professionals from Ireland and abroad.

Grenham Travel won the title of ITAA Travel Agency of Year 2017 with under 10 employees, whilst Shandon Travel, from Cork, was crowned the ITAA Travel Agency of Year 2017 with over 10 employees.

Other big winners on the night included Carlson Wagonlit Travel who won Best ITAA Corporate Travel Agency and Tour America who won Most Innovative ITAA Member Marketing Campaign.

The award for Best ITAA Corporate Travel Professional went to Niamh Gleeson in FCM Travel Solutions and the award for Best ITAA Leisure Travel Professional went to Sandra Mooney in Cassidy Travel.

Liam Keller, founder of Keller Travel in Ballinasloe, was this year’s recipient of the ‘Special Contribution to the Irish Travel Industry Award’.

Speaking at the awards, Cormac Meehan, president of the ITAA, said: “To be nominated is in itself a wonderful achievement as the standards within the Irish travel trade are truly exceptional.”

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA said: “2016 was a very positive year for the Irish travel trade and this is down to the talented and hardworking individuals who offer quality travel products to Irish holidaymakers.”

