Top 10 family-friendly Airbnb properties in Ireland

Boutique country houses, modern eco-homes and a secluded hillside overlooking the sea — just some of the top 10 most popular family-friendly Airbnb properties in the country.

The rental company has released a list of the most “wish listed” homes by Irish families, a feature on the site that lets people save and share their favourite homes.

Out of three million international listings, the most wishlisted properties are all in Ireland, showing families here know the value of a ‘staycation’, the company said.

According to Airbnb, the list shows Irish holidaymakers prefer tranquility over hustle and bustle as they tend to favour natural locations over hi-tech properties, choosing properties without television or internet access.

The list also shows Irish users are drawn to unique architecture and immersive environments for their family holidays, said the company.

The number one wish-listed spot went to a boutique country house with an Atlantic view in Co Sligo.

The 200-year-old property is set on 10 acres, overlooking a prime surfing beach. Guests are invited to have a relaxing evening by an open fireplace, drink a glass of wine in the private bar or play a game of pool.

The mill cottage in Co Kilkenny has been restored to recreate old-world charm.

Another notable popular property on the list is a modern eco-home 15 minutes away from Oughterard, Co Galway.

Described as the perfect retreat, the home is equipped with all the contemporary features a visitor could want, according to its owners. The property also has stunning lake and mountain views.

Another Co Galway property, a restored pre-Famine cottage, invites visitors to relax and disconnect from modern technology.

Affordability is an important factor for Irish families choosing properties, according to Airbnb.

The most expensive property on the list, an 18th century converted barn nestled in a valley near the Wexford/Wicklow border, is available at the average rate of €340 per night.

The seafront peninsula house in West Cork. The getaway retreat has a private shoreline.

However, the spacious property sleeps up to 18 people between six bedrooms and an adjacent farmhouse making the renovated barn ideal for larger groups.

Also making the list is a seafront peninsula house in West Cork, overlooking Kenmare Bay.

Designed by renowned Irish architect Robin Walker, the home is surrounded by 12 acres of indigenous oak woodland, leading down to a small harbour with a private shoreline.

Another Cork property, this time a 100-year-old cottage near Ahakista in West Cork, is described by its owner as an ideal location for a “cosy” retreat. During their stay, visitors are invited by the owners to “take time to hike, bike, read, write, draw, think, play, live and make love”.

The enchanting mill cottage in Kells, Co Kilkenny has been restored to recreate “old world charm, with a modern twist”. The list also includes a thatched cottage on the Ring of Kerry, overlooking the Atlantic.

A converted stable-yard in Dublin also makes the list, with an indoor pool overlooking Phoenix Park.