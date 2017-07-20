Home»Today's Stories

‘Too early’ to gauge impact as 3m Mercedes recalled

Thursday, July 20, 2017
By Conall Ó Fátharta
Irish Examiner Reporter

It is “too early” to tell how many Irish vehicles will be affected by the recall of some 3m Mercedes cars and vans across Europe.

Daimler, which owns Mercedes, said the recall was part of a €220m investment programme to cut emissions. As part of this, a software fix will be made to millions of Mercedes diesel engine vehicles across Europe.

The upgrade will be done at no cost to customers and comes as authorities have been investigating the potential manipulation of diesel exhaust emissions.

A spokesman for the Irish distributors said it was still waiting on information from the German headquarters as to exactly how many cars are affected here.

“It is too early yet to say exactly what numbers are affected here and which need to be called in for modification,” he said.

However, a significant proportion of Mercedes vehicles sold in Ireland are diesel so it is expected that a substantial number of these vehicles will be included.

German authorities have been investigating Daimler for potential cheating on emissions involving two of its engines, while the US is also looking at its diesel emissions.

The company has denied any having involvement in emissions cheating and has said that it would fight any accusations using “all legal means”.

KEYWORDS cars, motors, Mercedes

