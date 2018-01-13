Home»Today's Stories

Tóibín points finger at IRA over Kingsmill massacre

Saturday, January 13, 2018
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín has said it is his understanding that the IRA was responsible for the Kingsmill massacre in which 10 Protestant men were shot dead.

Peadar Tóibín: 'I imagine it was the IRA who carried it out.'

The remarks come after a week of anger and distress for relatives of the victims after Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff uploaded a video online of him balancing a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head, on the eve of the anniversary of the massacre.

Speaking to Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ, Mr Tóibín said the shooting dead of the men in Armagh 42 years ago was “shocking, despicable, shameful, morally wrong”.

Their families deserved justice, the Meath West TD stressed, and he believed the IRA were the killers.

However, Mr Tóibín also defended Mr McElduff.

“I know Barry,” he said. “He is a jovial, spontaneous character and there isn’t a sectarian cell in his body whatsoever. But I will say this; he did cause enormous hurt and pain to the Kingsmill families.

“He didn’t have the awareness that he should have had on an issue that was so grave to so many people.”

The MP has been suspended from Sinn Féin for three months.

When asked who was responsible for the killings, Mr Tóibín replied: “I don’t know. I imagine it was the IRA who carried it out. Anybody who knows anything about Kingsmill should give something to the police force in the North.

“Given that it happened when I was two years old, it is impossible to know the exact details of it. But my understanding is the IRA did it. It was a shocking, despicable, shameful, morally wrong act to select individuals on the basis, non-combatants, on the basis of their religion and to kill them as a result.

“The families of Kingsmill deserve justice and they deserve to be able to pursue justice to the perpetrators of that act.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Peadar ToibinKingsmillIRA

More in this Section

Four patients in Kerry scan review need treatment

Fianna Fáil TD claims Down Syndrome abortions will increase

Ministers demand 500 more hospital places

Hotel shooting was ‘resourced, carefully planned, targeted’, court hears


Breaking Stories

Gardaí appeal for witnesses as they issue photo of car stolen in Dublin with baby in back seat

Cork teen scoops top prize at this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Regency murder trial hears of 'bedlam' after men dressed as gardaí fired off three or four rounds

Trust headed by Dermot Desmond suing over alleged 'leak' of details of Sean Dunne property sale

Lifestyle

10 upcoming films you must see before the Oscars

In full flight: Does technology really help with the kids on long haul flights?

Comedian Danny O'Brien hits the long road with his new show

Have we lost the ability to communicate?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

    • 29
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 36
    • 44
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »