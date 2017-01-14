Home»Today's Stories

TK Whitaker: ‘A civil servant who did his best’

Saturday, January 14, 2017
Brian Hutton

TK Whitaker, dubbed the “architect of modern Ireland”, wanted to be remembered simply as a civil servant who did his best, mourners at his funeral Mass heard.

Grandsons shoulder the coffin of TK Whitaker from the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook. Pictures: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Thomas Kenneth (TK) Whitaker died on Monday at the age of 100. Eminent figures in politics, justice, and finance were among hundreds who thronged the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook, Dublin, to pay their respects.

The late economist, credited with designing the blueprint of Ireland’s economic success, attended early morning Mass every day in the same church for decades, his friend and chief celebrant Fr Loman Mac Aodha told mourners.

“Asked how he’d like to be remembered, he replied: ‘As a civil servant, who did his best’,” said Fr MacAodha.

READ NEXT Article 50 may have already been 'accidently' triggered by British PM

Born in 1916 in Rostrevor, Co Down, he developed in the 1950s a cornerstone policy that helped end Ireland’s economic protectionism and led to greater participation in world trade, with the aid of foreign investment.

Grandchildren console each other at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook at the funeral of TK Whitaker, who died at the age of 100.

He was one of the youngest secretaries of the Department of Finance when appointed aged 39, and played a prominent role in the country’s economic affairs for decades.

Mr Whitaker later became governor general of the Central Bank and a member of the Seanad and Council of State.

He is also credited with playing a key role in early events which led ultimately to the peace process in the North.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina arrive at the funeral Mass. Picture: PA

His funeral heard he also had an enduring love of fly fishing, golf, playing the piano, listening to classical music loudly, and the Irish language — while his eyes would light up any time one of his 27 grandchildren or 12 great-grandchildren walked into the room.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, former president Mary McAleese and her husband Martin, were among the mourners.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny was represented by aide-de-camp Commandant Kieran Carey. Government ministers Michael Noonan and Frances Fitzgerald; former Central Bank governor Patrick Honohan; Chief Justice Susan Denham; Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin; and former ministers Des O’Malley and Mary Hanafin also attended.

TK Whitaker’s son Ken and FF’s Micheál Martin.

Mr Whitaker’s son Ken noted that his father is celebrated as a great patriot, but said: “He was to us, just our Dad. He was the most wonderful father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Article 50 may have already been 'accidently' triggered by British PM

KEYWORDS TK Whitaker

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man carrying axe may have been trying to free girlfriend

Woman pleads guilty to keeping brothels

Nurses say trolley crisis is not abating

Finian McGrath rejects pleas to keep facility for disabled people open


Breaking Stories

€150,000 worth of stolen property recovered during Operation Thor

Gardaí investigate armed robbery in Wexford

Winner of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition announced

Limerick Strand apartment residents claim "victory" in stand off with owners

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 