Three-year strategic plan for youth detention centre

Thursday, December 14, 2017
A new three-year strategic plan for the country’s main youth detention facility will be launched today, including a new Oberstown Campus Council in which young people will have a say on issues at the centre.

The main strategy to cover the next three years lists five strategic objectives, from providing the best possible care for young people, to delivering robust governance at all levels and driving effective accountability.

Each objective has various components, including a new case management system, incorporating the best supports and services, policy reviews and better planning and training.

The new ‘Campus Council’ was formally approved by the board of Oberstown last October and is seen as providing a forum where young people can air views on issues at the facility outside of existing settings.

According to the associated strategy document: “A Campus Council provides a safe space where young people can actively express their views on issues that affect them. Young people have the chance to influence and hear back from key decision-makers in areas of importance, chosen by them.

“From consultation, they have been identified as: Activities; complaints procedures; routines in the unit; access to external education programmes and preparation for leaving — supports etc. Efforts will continue to identify ways to consult with all young people on the issues raised by them in the Campus Council.”

The ‘Oberstown Strategy for the Participation of Young People in Decision-Making’ outlines how young people will be facilitated to meet every two weeks to work on issues that they are interested in with a view to canvassing senior managers and getting feedback. In between monthly meetings with senior managers, the council will meet in order to talk through issues they wish to raise at a more senior level. “As the council develops and the wider population becomes familiar with it, and the process of how it works, minutes will be made available to all young people,” it said.

A separate advisory group will advise on matters of policy, youth-friendly literature and other issues.


