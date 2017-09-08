Home»Today's Stories

Three men released after raid on estate

Friday, September 08, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

Gardaí are preparing a file for the DPP after releasing without charge three men who were arrested during a raid on a Traveller housing estate on the northside of Cork City.

The men, two in their 40s and one in his late teens, were arrested during the Garda-led multi-agency operation at St Anthony’s Park in Hollyhill on Wednesday, during which guns, ammunition, bulletproof vests, and an array of other offensive weapons were seized.

The men were questioned about an aggravated burglary at a house in the Bishopstown area of the city last Friday which it is believed is linked to a feud between a Cork-based Traveller family and a Traveller family in Dublin, which in turn led to the posting of a threatening video online on Saturday.

The 53-second video of a group of up to 20 hooded and masked men, some brandishing slash hooks, shows one man shouting various threats.

“We will cut you up and you will never again get on a camera — your greedy ass will never again be allowed into the county Cork and if you have warriors, bring them on, ya little tramp, ya,” he shouts, before two men in the group discharge three shots into the air.

It is understood the “call-out” threats were directed at a young Dublin Traveller who it is believed got a young Traveller girl from Cork pregnant, before marrying someone else.

It is believed the gang behind Friday’s aggravated burglary targeted the house in the belief the young man was staying there.

Garda investigations of the burglary and of the video threat led to Wednesday’s raid involving at least 60 gardaí, backed by armed members of Regional Support Units from Cork, Limerick, and Waterford.

As well as the guns and ammunition, gardaí recovered slash hooks, machetes, swords, knives, a bow and arrows, and balaclavas. They also recovered cash and jewellery and seized a Nissan Navarra, a Ford Transit, and two luxury caravans.

The firearms, which gardaí believe had been stolen and were held illegally, have been sent for forensic and ballistics analysis.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Gardai, DPP, Cork, Cork City, Estate

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Inescapable conclusion’ that breath-test statistics were inflated by gardaí

One in 50 children with Down syndrome has arthritis

Moyross residents complain over show

Householders warned about fake Irish Water emails


Breaking Stories

EU says Irish border will not be a 'Brexit' test case for Britain

Ireland’s revolutionary years captured in ’Atlas of the Irish Revolution’

Ross urges immediate disqualification for drink driving will benefit rural Ireland

Inquest hears how fall during sea rescue unlikely to have contributed to teen’s death

Lifestyle

Nick Kelly praised for debut feature looking at autism

The Yellow River is not a nostalgic memoir for Seán McSweeney and Gerard Smyth

A Question of Taste - Rachel Croash

Stepping up to help out at your local GAA club

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 