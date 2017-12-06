Three men questioned after gardaí raid unauthorised Cork halting site

Gardaí investigating suspected criminal activity were last night questioning three men who were arrested during a multi-agency raid on an unauthorised Traveller halting site on the outskirts of Cork City.

The Garda-led operation was mounted about 9.30am yesterday on a Traveller encampment which has been established on the side of the N25 Cork to Midleton Road, east of the city near Little Island.

Several caravans have been parked for several weeks on a site just over an embankment on the eastbound lane of the main road to Midleton.

The ground on the site has been topped with stones and gravel.

Gardaí, who timed the planned operation to avoid morning rush-hour traffic, said it was mounted as part of a wider investigation into suspected criminal activity involving alleged burglary, theft from cars, shoplifting and possession of stolen property.

Supported by armed gardaí from the Regional Support Unit, detectives and uniformed officers were joined by Garda divisional search units, a Garda dog unit, as well as officials from Customs and Excise, the Department of Social Protection, and the ISPCA for the duration of the raid.

Gardaí executed several search warrants and arrested three men at the scene — one is in his 40s, the others are in their 20s.

They were all detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and taken to various city garda stations for questioning.

Garda search teams inspected various vehicles and conducted sweeps of the halting site before extending their searches into adjoining land.

Several items of evidential interest were seized, including power tools and construction equipment.

Gardaí said searches and investigations are ongoing.

Last September, gardaí mounted a similar raid on a Traveller-specific housing development on the northside of the city.

But while yesterday’s operation was part of an investigation into alleged criminality, the September raid was prompted by the posting of a “call-out” video clip online.

During the raid on the St Anthony’s Park in Holyhill, gardaí seized firearms and ammunition, up to 50 slash-hooks, a bow and arrow as well as two caravans, a 4x4 vehicle, and what a source described as stolen property including cash and jewellery.

The operation helped prevent the escalation of a feud between two Traveller families which had the potential to become extremely violent.