Three men charged after guns seizure

Three men charged in connection with an arms seizure in Dublin have been remanded in custody.

The Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested four men on Tuesday, at Greenogue Business Park. Fifteen firearms and 1,300 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

The men were detained at Ronanstown and Clondalkin garda stations, under the Offence Against the State Act. Three of them were brought by armed gardaí, in unmarked cars that had blacked-out windows, to the Criminal Courts of Justice. They appeared before Judge Anthony Halpin, at Dublin District Court, on Friday afternoon.

Declan Brady, 50, from The Park, Wolstan Abbey, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, Johnathon Harding, 44, of McNeill Court, Sallins, Co. Kildare, and James Walsh, 33, Neilstown Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, made no application for bail. The three were remanded in custody to appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.

They each face the same three charges, under the Firearms Act, for unlawful possession of five revolvers, 20 rounds of ammunition, and a silencer, on January 24, at a unit in Greenogue Business Park, in Rathcoole, Co. Dublin.

The firearms were of Smith and Wesson, Zastava, and Rossi makes, and were five- and six-shot revolvers.

The men appeared individually and did not address the court. They have not yet indicated how they will plead and the judge was told that further serious charges could be brought.

Det Sergeant Emmet Casserly told Judge Halpin that Mr Brady replied “no” when he was charged at 1.14pm on Friday. The garda said there would be an objection to bail.

Defence solicitor, Anarine McAllister, told the court that there was no application for bail, at this stage, and she asked that her client get medical treatment in custody. Judge Halpin ordered that all necessary medical attention be afforded to Mr Brady, who was wearing a grey, hooded top, black bottoms, and black shoes.

Judge Halpin asked if directions from the DPP were available. Det Superintendent Tony Howard told him there were preliminary instructions and it was anticipated that there would be “further serious charges”.

The second defendant, James Walsh, was wearing a grey, hooded top and lighter grey bottoms, and black and white runners.

Det Sergeant Michael Cuffe said Mr Walsh was charged at 1.24pm, after which he “made no comment to each charge”. Det Sergeant Cuffe said he was aware that there would not be a bail application, at this stage, which was confirmed by defence barrister, David Staunton.

Mr Staunton asked if that case could also be adjourned until Wednesday. An application for legal aid was deferred to allow time for a statement of means to be prepared.

The third man before the court was Mr Harding and Det Sergeant Paul Curran said that the 44-year-old made no reply when he was charged, at 1.06pm on Friday.

His solicitor, Brian Coveney, told Judge Halpin that a similar order could also be made in relation to his client, who did not apply for bail yesterday. Free legal aid was granted to him.

A fourth man arrested as part of this investigation was released without charge on Wednesday, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.