Threat to throw care worker down stairs

A care worker in a centre for troubled teenagers on the outskirts of Cork City was threatened that she would be thrown down a stairs by one of the residents.

The teenager was before a juvenile sitting of Cork District Court. He cannot be identified as he is a juvenile.

The 16-year-old pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at the premises by kicking in a door and a charge of assaulting a female member of staff.

Insp Gary McPolin said the accused put his fist to a care worker’s face and threatened to throw her down the stairs at the height of the disturbance.

READ NEXT VIDEO: Cold snap to make way for milder weather

The inspector said the teenager first kicked in a door during a counselling meeting and the care worker intervened and asked him to relax.

“He dug his first into her jaw and threatened to throw her down the stairs,” the inspector said.

The defendant is presently before courts on unrelated charges.

Judge Con O’Leary remanded him in detention for a fortnight.

The judge said he was getting really tired of the constant offending by the accused who was now facing a multiplicity of charges.

Emmet Boyle, defence solicitor, said he hoped there would be news of a sustained period of good behaviour between now and the sentencing date.