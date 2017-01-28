Thousands of homes in town excluded from rent cap zone

Thousands of homes in one of the country’s largest commuter towns have been excluded from the latest rent-cap zone measures, due to electoral boundary anomalies.

The affected area in Carrigaline, Co Cork, is in Housing Minister Simon Coveney’s own constituency, where half of the town is now classified as a rent-pressure zone (RPZ), and half is not.

Amid fears that the anomaly could further distort the rental market, Sinn Féin TD, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, led calls last night to bring the excluded areas into the new RPZ.