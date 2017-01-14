This has to be the most unfortunate Irish language tattoo ever

An image of an unfinished tattoo featuring writing ‘as Gaeilge’ is sparking debate on social media.
Scrawled across an image of a large cross with a celtic design, the tattoo reads: ‘An bhfuil cead agam dul go dti an leithreas’. The image features the caption: “My new unfinished piece of back art, it says in gaelic ‘you will forever be in my heart.’”
The Irish phrase translates as, ‘Can I go to the toilet’ and is familiar to many people from their school days. The picture has sparked an online debate as to whether the image is authentic or a hoax.
The image was posted on Twitter by FensterDJ who mused: “Can’t be real, can it? No it can’t possibly be ..... but could it?”
Twitter user responses included one who said: “I speak about 12 words of Irish, and even I know what that means. Can’t be real. (please be real).”
Harry Covére said: “Imagine getting words tattooed without googling the hell out of them. And maybe y’know, a dictionary?”
Some users suggested the tattoo may have been inspired by a joke image posted by Tweeter ‘Michael Collins’. The image of a couple embracing on a beach states: “In Ireland we don’t say ‘I love you’, we say ‘An bhfuil cead agam dul go dtí an leithreas’ which means ‘You will be forever in my heart’.”
Another said: “Who doesn’t have an unspoken bond with their throne room?, in a chaotic world we all need a place for respite, and the quite, dignified contemplation of the day’s events.”
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved