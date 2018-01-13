Home»Today's Stories

Thirsty thief helps himself to beers in brewery

Saturday, January 13, 2018
Liam Heylin

A thirsty beer drinker helped himself to a few bottles in Cork’s Heineken brewery after throwing a rock through two glass door panels.

He also left with three bottles but gardaí had a head start in the burglary investigation after intruder Roy Kelly, aged 37, left his mobile phone behind him.

Kelly, from St John’s Square, Blackpool, Cork, yesterday pleaded guilty to the Leitrim St burglary at 11pm on January 3.

Detective Garda Brian Murphy told Cork District Court: “His mobile phone was left at the scene and he was identified on CCTV.”

Kelly was arrested on Wednesday and made a full admission.

Solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said: “This was a stupid escapade. He sat down in the Heineken brewery and drank bottles of beer from the fridge.”

Mr Kelleher referred to learning challenges Kelly faced when he was younger and the fact family members effectively “minded him”.

“Roy is the type of person who, when he drinks, gets into trouble. He is like a child in that respect,” he said.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month suspended sentence on Kelly.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CorkCourt

More in this Section

Four patients in Kerry scan review need treatment

Fianna Fáil TD claims Down Syndrome abortions will increase

Ministers demand 500 more hospital places

Hotel shooting was ‘resourced, carefully planned, targeted’, court hears


Breaking Stories

Gardaí appeal for witnesses as they issue photo of car stolen in Dublin with baby in back seat

Cork teen scoops top prize at this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Regency murder trial hears of 'bedlam' after men dressed as gardaí fired off three or four rounds

Trust headed by Dermot Desmond suing over alleged 'leak' of details of Sean Dunne property sale

Lifestyle

10 upcoming films you must see before the Oscars

In full flight: Does technology really help with the kids on long haul flights?

Comedian Danny O'Brien hits the long road with his new show

Have we lost the ability to communicate?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

    • 29
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 36
    • 44
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »