Third rough sleeper dies

Friday, September 22, 2017
Joyce Fegan

A homeless man, named locally as Joe Moorhouse, 41, has been found dead in a tent in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Mr Moorhouse, who is the third rough sleeper to die in recent weeks, was pronounced dead last Saturday morning.

His partner woke to find him unresponsive in their make-shift tent, near the old courthouse, at about 5am.

“A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances,” said a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána.

It is understood Mr Moorehouse had suffered from with various health issues.

Local Sinn Féin TD John Brady described it as “another terrible death of a citizen on our streets”.

“Unfortunately there are many others like Joseph across Wicklow.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Flynn CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) said the charity is still waiting on a reply from Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy with respect to a meeting.

ICHH had requested a meeting on several occasions in the lead-up to the emergency housing summit on September 8, but has not received a reply.

Mr Flynn spoke with Mr Murphy outside the summit and the minister agreed to a meeting.

However, on Wednesday afternoon Mr Flynn said he had not heard from Minister Murphy.

“We’ve still a non-reply in regard to the meeting with the minister that was agreed on the day of the summit,” he said.

Yesterday, when contacted by the Irish Examiner, a spokesman for the minister said contact has been made with ICHH.

“The minister’s office have contacted ICHH to offer them a meeting early next week and await their reply,” said the spokesman.

“There are over 100 organisations and homeless charities and the minister has met with many of these already.

“He also opened up the review of Rebuilding Ireland to submissions from any organisation that wished and the department is currently working through these proposals. Inner City Helping Homeless did not make a submission as part of this review,” he added.


